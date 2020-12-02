Design Engineering

Bombardier, Alstom railway deal receives regulatory approvals

Union makes French company the world’s second largest rolling stock manufacturer.

December 2, 2020   The Canadian Press


General

Alstom

Photo courtesy of Alstom

MONTREAL – Bombardier and Alstom say they have received all the necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the US$8.4-billion sale of the Canadian company’s railway division to Alstom.

The companies say they now expect the transaction to close on Jan. 29, 2021.

Bombardier has been working to transform itself from a maker of trains and aircraft into a company focused on business jets.

Alstom shareholders voted to approve the deal on Oct. 29.

The sale is expected to make Alstom the second-largest manufacturer of rolling stock, behind China’s CRRC.

Alstom has committed to establish its North American headquarters in Montreal, which will oversee 13,000 employees, set up a research centre and improve production at the Bombardier Transport plant in La Pocatiere, where the order book is almost empty.
www.alstom.com

Print this page

Related Stories
Alstom says Bombardier rail problems may affect terms of deal
Selling aviation makes sense for Bombardier, says industry analyst
Bombardier stocks drop as investors flinch at sale of train division

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*