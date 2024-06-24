Design Engineering

Bombardier assembly workers on strike

By Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press   

Unifor says 1,350 workers are on strike as of today after the union failed to reach an agreement with Bombardier last night. A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Friday, June 5, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

More than a thousand Bombardier aircraft assembly workers went on strike as of Sunday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the company. On Tuesday, Canadian workers’ union Unifor said its members will continue their strike action after rejecting what it called a “final proposal” from the jet maker.

A Sunday release from Unifor said 1,350 employees stopped work at the company’s aircraft manufacturing facility, based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, after the strike deadline expired at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The union says negotiations with the employer continued through the night and late into the morning, noting bargaining talks are set to resume early Monday.

“The union’s bargaining committee members are working towards an agreement and both parties remain committed to continuing the bargaining process,” Unifor said.

Mark Masluch, a spokesman for Bombardier, said the collective goal is to “swiftly reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2024.

