Bombardier confirms deal with U.S. Air Force

Bombardier confirmed a deal between its Learjet Inc. subsidiary and the U.S. Air Force which includes an immediate firm order for one Global 6000 aircraft, with as many as five additional Global 6000 aircraft in the future. The contract, in support of the USAF’s Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program, also includes engineering and modification work, and represents a potential total value of close to US$465 million.

Bombardier has already delivered four Global aircraft to the U.S. Air Force since 2007 for the BACN program, an airborne relay that extends communication ranges, bridges between radio frequencies and “translates” among incompatible communications systems. BACN aircraft are known in the U.S. Air Force as the E-11A.

Engineers and technicians at Bombardier Specialized Aircraft’s Center of Excellence in Wichita, Kansas, will modify the Global platform to support the communications equipment required for the mission, while teams in Tucson, Arizona will provide the aircraft’s interior and eventually perform the exterior painting work.

“Bombardier is proud to be chosen once again by the U.S. Air Force to provide our high-performing Global aircraft and our unique expertise in support of the BACN program,” said Michel Ouellette, Executive Vice President, Specialized Aircraft, Programs and Engineering, Bombardier. “Our U.S.-based employees are honored to be lending their skills in support of this elite project.”

specializedaircraft.bombardier.com