Bombardier delivers Global 7500s to first Canadian customers

Bombardier announced the first delivery of its first Global 7500 aircraft to two different Canadian customers. Both aircraft will be managed and offered for charter by leading Canadian aircraft services provider, Chartright Air Group, and will be based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. According to the company, the worldwide fleet has grown to more than 50 aircraft.

In addition, the company announced its largest order of 2021 for 10 aircraft from an existing customer. According to Bomardier, the deal represents a total value of $451.8 million U.S., based on current list prices.

The Global 7500 aircraft has a maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles with a top speed of Mach 0.925. The aircraft features four living areas, including a stateroom with an optional permanent bed and shower. It also features the company’s Pur Air air purification and circulation system and the Smooth Flex Wing design to minimize the effects of turbulence.

“There is a tremendous buzz around the Global 7500 business jet and for very good reason,” said Chartright Air Group President, Adam Keller. “This aircraft sets a new industry standard on virtually every level, and the team at Chartright is thrilled to be the first charter operator in Canada to welcome these prestigious aircraft as part of its managed fleet. With more customers turning to charter for convenience and peace of mind, we see nothing but a bright future ahead.”

