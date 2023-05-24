Bombardier EcoJet Project completes initial flight testing phase

Bombardier announced it has successfully completed the first testing phase of its EcoJet project, a research platform designed to develop technologies that reduce aircraft emissions through a combination of advanced aerodynamics and propulsion enhancements.

For this first phase, testing was performed on a small-scale model of a blended-wing-body aircraft, representing approximately 7% of a large business jet. Bombardier is now building on the knowledge acquired to engage in a second phase of testing with a model twice as large, and which completed its first flight last year to pave the way for this next test campaign.

Bombardier’s research team said it acheived positive results during the design optimization loops and initial flight test campaign. Those include the deployment of a next-generation Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, the confirmation of a sixth-generation transonic wing modeling capability and the demonstration of a new aircraft control architecture. According to the company, its EcoJet research and technology project aims to reduce aircraft emissions by up to 50% through a combination of aerodynamic and propulsion enhancements.

“Bombardier has taken a leadership position in the industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, and the EcoJet research project is paramount to developing the technologies that will bring us toward the goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” said Stephen McCullough, Senior VP of Engineering and Product Development. “We are very pleased to see the highly engaging results yielded so far and to continue our trailblazing work as we kick off the next phase of this game-changing research project. The EcoJet research project has garnered a high level of interest across the industry, and we are looking forward to mobilizing partners as we continue to define the future of business aviation.”

