Bosch Rexroth completes acquisition HydraForce

Bosch Rexroth announced it has finalized acquisition of hydraulic specialist HydraForce, following approval from U.S. antitrust authorities. First announced in July 2022, acquisition of the Lincolnshire, Illinois based company will strengthen Bosch Rexroth’s footprint in North America and expand its hydraulics distribution network, the company says.

“The acquisition of HydraForce broadens the hydraulics offering for existing and new customers, expands our global market access through additional indirect sales channels and provides opportunities for further growth,” said Bosch Rexroth CEO, Dr. Steffen Haack.

HydraForce specializes in compact hydraulics, particularly mechanical and electrical cartridge valves and hydraulic integrated circuits (HIC). Bosch Rexroth says HydraForce will be integrated into the company’s Compact Hydraulics Business Unit, which operates at nine manufacturing locations in the US, Brazil, China, Germany, Great Britain and Italy.

The business unit’s leadership team will consist of both Bosch Rexroth and HydraForce managers, including currently Compact Hydraulics Business Unit head, Frank Hess. Despite the integration, Bosch Rexroth say HydraForce will continue to operate under its own brand for the time being, and customers and suppliers will continue to work with HydraForce’s sales and purchasing teams.

