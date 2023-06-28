Bosch Rexroth opens production plant in Mexico

Bosch Rexroth announced the opening of a 42,000-square-meter plant in Querétaro, Mexico.; The company says it is investing about 160 million euros (~CAD $231.4 million) to increase manufacturing capacity for mobile hydraulics and factory automation in North America and shortening delivery routes, the company says.

Specifically, Bosch Rexroth says it began manufacturing hydraulic pumps, motors, and valves for mobile machinery such as excavators, forklifts, and tractors in June with plans to add mobile machinery and linear motion technology products.

“With our growing production capacity in this region, we can react even faster than before to customer requirements and meet the growing demand for components and solutions, in particular for agricultural and construction machinery and OEM machine builders in North America,” adds Christoph Kleu, Senior VP of Finance and Administration of Bosch Rexroth in North America. “Our customers in North America will continue to order from their regional contact at Bosch Rexroth, but they will have more options for transport and delivery.”

