Brookfield to buy DexKo Global

TORONTO — Toronto-based business services and industrials company, Brookfield Business Partners LP, announced it has signed a deal to buy DexKo Global Inc., a maker of components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers, for US$3.4 billion.

Based in Michigan, DexKo has 50 production facilities and 50 distribution centres around the world. Brookfield Business Partners managing partner Mark Weinberg says DexKo is a market leader known for quality and reliability.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.

https://bbu.brookfield.com

www.dexko.com