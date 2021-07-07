Design Engineering

Brookfield to buy DexKo Global

Deal for towable equipment maker pegged at US$3.4 billion.

July 7, 2021   by DE Staff


TORONTO — Toronto-based business services and industrials company, Brookfield Business Partners LP, announced it has signed a deal to buy DexKo Global Inc., a maker of components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers, for US$3.4 billion.

Based in Michigan, DexKo has 50 production facilities and 50 distribution centres around the world. Brookfield Business Partners managing partner Mark Weinberg says DexKo is a market leader known for quality and reliability.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the year.
