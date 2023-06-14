BRP changes Marine group leadership

BRP Inc. announced that executive Bernard Guy has been appointed President of the recreational vehicle company’s Marine group. At the same time, the company says Guy will retain his position leading global product strategy for BRP’s Powersports and Marine groups. He is replacing Karim Donnez, BRP’s former Marine Group president.

Over his 35 years at BRP, Guy has held different management positions and, in 2022, was named Executive VP, Global Product Strategy, a position that he will continue to assume in addition to his new responsibilities with the Marine group.

Since 2018, BRP has added three boat companies to its Marine group, including Alumacraft, Manitou and Quintrex. In 2022, the company introduced redesigned boats and pontoons equipped with BRP’s Rotax S engine with its award-winning stealth technology. BRP projects revenue growth in its Marine group of 35% to 40% compared to fiscal year 2023.

“As a trusted and seasoned executive, Bernard is the ideal candidate to continue working on our strategic plan to transform the Marine industry, alongside our talented Marine management team,” said BRP President and CEO, José Boisjoli. “We thank Karim for his contributions to our organization and for leading our Marine strategy over the past few years.”

www.brp.com