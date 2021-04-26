Burloak adds hot isostatic press equipment to scale-up AM part production

Burloak Technologies announced that it has deployed a QIH 60 M URC Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) from Quintus Technologies so the Canadian additive manufacturing service provider can deliver greater mechanical performance and strength properties in parts it produces.

The Quintus HIP performs High Pressure Heat Treatment (HPHT), a required post-processing step when 3D printing metal parts for aerospace, medical and other mission critical industries. In short, HPHT increases part density, relieves stresses in the material and assures that mechanical properties are evenly distributed through the part, among other benefits.

By combining high pressure, heat treatment and cooling in a single process, the Quintus QIH 60 HIP removes several operations from the AM production cycle, saving time and money, the company says. It’s also equipped with the world’s fastest cooling system, with a peak gas cooling rate of > 1500K/min. This rapid cooling under pressure minimizes thermal distortion and non-uniform grain growth in components.

“This capability is critical for Burloak as a full-service supplier for all customers, and, in particular, for the development of high-strength flight components,” comments company founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Peter Adams. “Without this in-house capability, outsourcing this process would slow down our project timelines, add complexity to our processes and risk damaging critical customer components as they would need to be shipped internationally.”

https://burloaktech.com