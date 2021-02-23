Design Engineering

Burloak becomes first additive manufacturer approved to supply Boeing

Ontario-based AM firm green-lit to 3D print AlSi10Mg components for aerospace giant.

February 22, 2021   by DE Staff


Additive Manufacturing
Aerospace

Boeing 787 Dreamliner assembly (Photo credit: Boeing)

Burloak Technologies, a division of Ontario-based Samuel, Son & Co., announced it is the first additive manufacturer to satisfy Boeing’s internally developed BAC 5673 specification governing additive manufacture of aluminum AlSi10Mg aerospace components.

“This approval marks the completion of a qualification process that included a rigorous evaluation of Burloak’s capabilities by Boeing. We would like to thank Boeing’s additive manufacturing team for its collaborative approach,” said Peter Adams, Burloak’s founder and CIO. “Together, we developed a well-defined specification that has demonstrated robust, repeatable processes to produce flight components using additive manufacturing.”

Burloak Technologies and Boeing say they are currently working to apply the BAC 5673 specification to several programs for existing and future components.

“Achieving this qualification further validates Burloak’s position as a global leader in the additive manufacturing space, and clearly demonstrates our ability to commercialize this transformational technology,” said Colin Osborne, Samuel’s President and CEO. “This milestone also signals the increasing importance of additive manufacturing within aerospace and represents a step forward on the path to a greener future for aviation.”
https://burloaktech.com

