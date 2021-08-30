Burloak, Kinectrics to develop AM parts for nuclear power applications

Oakville, ON-based Burloak Technologies and Kinectrics, a life cycle management services company for the power generation industry, announced they will collaborate to develop additively manufactured parts for the global nuclear power generation industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partners say they will optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of components and replacement parts used in nuclear power generating process. In addition, the two companies will jointly qualify all components developed under the partnership and work together to accelerate adoption of additive manufacturing within the nuclear power industry.

“The nuclear power generation industry has exacting performance and reliability requirements because reactors simply cannot fail,” said Burloak’s VP of operations, Martin Baxendale. “We look forward to working with Kinectrics to leverage our collective knowledge to offer performance and cost benefits to nuclear operators.”

burloaktech.com

kinectrics.com