Burloak, MDA extend partnership on AM tech for satellite applications

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) and Burloak Technologies announced a five-year agreement to extend their partnership to use additive manufacturing for satellite applications. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will collaborate to optimize the design and manufacturability of a range of antenna technologies.

“Over the last two years, we have worked closely with MDA’s Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue business to apply and evolve additive manufacturing to their product offerings,” stated Colin Osborne, Samuel’s President and CEO. “This collaboration has allowed us to optimize antenna designs in terms of size, mass and performance to create a new set of possibilities for the industry.”

The partnership is an outgrowth of MDA’s LaunchPad program, an R&D initiative for Canadian technology developers that enables small and medium-sized businesses to collaborate with MDA on projects for Canada’s space and defence industry.

“With challenging technological needs, it’s important that we find the right partner to help us fully leverage the potential of additive manufacturing for space applications. We’re confident Burloak Technologies is the ideal supplier to continue supporting our efforts,” said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA. “This collaboration is a perfect example of partnerships that MDA develops under its LaunchPad program.”

https://burloaktech.com

https://mdacorporation.com