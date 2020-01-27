Burloak, SmithsHP to supply AM parts to global Formula 1 racing market

Burloak Technologies and Smiths High Performance, a leading supplier of advanced engineering materials for motorsport, announced an exclusive agreement to supply additive manufactured parts in metals and polymers to the worldwide Formula 1 racing market.

Under the agreement, the companies say they will work together to apply design for additive manufacturing (DFAM) principles to produce lighter, stronger and optimally designed parts that improve overall performance.

“We are pleased to have signed this agreement with SmithsHP; we believe this is the best channel to leverage and extend our leading capabilities in additive manufacturing into the world of Formula 1 racing,” said Peter Adams, president and co-founder of Burloak Technologies. “With SmithsHP’s reputation and position in the market, we are looking forward to the opportunity to apply additive manufacturing in innovative ways to solve real-time needs.”

