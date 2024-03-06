Calian acquires MDA nuclear assets

Ottawa-based engineering services firm, Calian Group Ltd., announced it has acquired MDA Ltd’s nuclear services assets. Best known for the Canadarm2 and RADARSAT, MDA has also provided engineering services to the Canadian nuclear industry, delivering project planning and management for large nuclear outages and refurbishment projects.

According to Calian, MDA’s nuclear team will be integrated into the company’s existing nuclear business within its Advanced Technologies segment.

“The MDA Nuclear team will add new capabilities and services to Calian’s existing nuclear business,” says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. “The Calian Nuclear team is growing, with new projects and opportunities across Canada and globally, and we’re thrilled to accelerate our growth through this powerful addition to our team.”

Calian says the addition of MDA’s nuclear team to will strengthen its ability to serve a mutual client, Bruce Power, as well as better support operations and refurbishments of existing nuclear facilities.

