Canada invests in ZEV awareness

To support its target to make zero emission vehicles (ZEV) the only sold in Canada by 2040, the Government of Canada announced a federal investment of $100,000 through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative. The funding is tagged for two takeCHARGE projects, a joint energy efficiency initiative between Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. takeCHARGE seeks to raise awareness of ZEV ownership benefits and to help Canadians make informed decisions when choosing their next vehicle.

The first project created a website on ZEVs that enables customers to compare available models and calculate the potential savings of buying a cleaner operating vehicle. The second project will involve a webinar series and an awareness advertising campaign in the province.

In total, the government says it has provided more than $600 million to help make electric vehicles more affordable and to support the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers. This investment also includes establishing natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.

These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate ZEV uptake by providing an additional $150 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians.

https://takechargenl.ca