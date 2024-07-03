Canada to debut carbon-free aluminum production tech

Rio Tinto’s Arvida smelter in Quebec is set to debut a novel carbon-free aluminum smelting technology to accelerate the shift to more environmentally friendly production methods.

The ELYSIS technology promises to replace traditional smelting, eliminating all direct greenhouse gases and producing oxygen instead.

Rio Tinto will design, engineer, and build a demonstration plant equipped with ten pots operating at 100 kiloamperes (kA). The plant will be owned by a new joint venture in which Rio Tinto and the Government of Quebec, through Investissement Québec, will invest $235 million and $140 million, respectively, as equity partners, for a total investment of $375 million.

This facility will use the same technology that has been successfully demonstrated at the ELYSIS Industrial Research and Development Center in Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean. This pilot operation will be a critical step in Rio Tinto’s learning journey toward full-scale industrialization of the ELYSIS technology.

The plant will have the capacity to produce up to 2,500 tonnes of commercial quality aluminium per year without direct greenhouse gas emissions, with first production targeted by 2027. It will be located adjacent to the existing Arvida smelter, allowing the use of the current alumina supply and casting facilities.

“In addition to delivering even lower-carbon primary aluminium for our customers, this investment will allow Rio Tinto to build its expertise on installing and operating this new technology,” said Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Jérôme Pécresse.

The Government of Canada said decarbonizing the production of critical minerals and metals is essential to achieving Canada’s climate goals. Canada is the fourth-largest producer of primary aluminum in the world. As a long-standing supplier of strategic metals to the United States and across the North American industrial supply base, Canada must ensure that it can continue to provide aluminum products to critical sectors such as automotive and transportation, energy and infrastructure.