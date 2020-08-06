Canadian Armoured Combat Support Vehicle begins production

General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada announced it has begun producing the Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) in its London, Ontario manufacturing facilities. The ACSV will replace the current M113 Tracked Light Armoured Vehicle (TLAV) and the LAV II Bison and fulfill combat support roles. The vehicle will be available in eight variants, providing services such as: ambulances, vehicle recovery, engineering, mobile repair, electronic warfare, troop carrying and command posts.

“These vehicles will form the backbone of the Army’s combat support fleet, and be used on a wide range of operations including domestic disaster relief and international peace support missions,” said Minister of National Defence, Harjit S. Sajjan. “Thanks to the flexibility found in our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, work on the vehicles has started years earlier than expected and ensures that we continue to support well-paying Canadian jobs and critical innovation in communities across the country.”

Awarded in September 2019, the project contract carries a value of approximately $2 billion for 360 ACSV, initial spare parts, technical manuals, and training. Subcontracts from General Dynamics to companies in seven provinces totaled more than $137 million.

The first ACSV is expected roll off the production line this December, with deliveries occurring through February 2025. Testing, training, and procurement of spare parts will be required before the initial vehicles are distributed to Canadian Armed Forces bases in 2022.

