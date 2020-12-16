Canadian engineer creates first retractable lightsaber
Guinness World Records officially recognizes Hacksmith YouTuber as Jedi master.
Guinness World Records has officially recognized the Canadian engineer as the inventor of the world’s first retractable proto-lightsaber. Through his “Make it Real” <
Hobson’s latest Star Wars-inspired invention, while bright and able to cut through most materials on contact, is technically a high power plasma torch with a control nozzle designed to look like a lightsaber hilt. Along with co-inventor, Bogdan Malynovskyy, the pair also fashioned a ‘back pack’ to house and regulate the saber’s energy source: oxygen and liquid propane gas. The result is an adjustable plasma beam, that extends and retracts, and can reach temperatures upwards of 2,204°C (4,000°F).
www.hacksmith.tech
Print this page
Leave a Reply