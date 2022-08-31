Canadian engineer, Rob Dewar, inducted into Living Legends of Aviation

Canadian engineer, Rob Dewar, senior VP, Customer Satisfaction, Services, and A220 Product Policy at Airbus Canada, has been inducted as a “Living Legend of Aviation” to commemorate his accomplishments in the aerospace industry. The highest honor bestowed by the international organization, the award is known as the Oscars and Hall of Fame of aviation.

Chief among those accomplishments was Dewar’s leadership skills in the definition, development, certification and marketing of the A220 (aka Bombardier CSeries) family of aircraft. To date, Airbus says more than 60 million passengers have flown on the Canadian-born aircraft, which is designed and assembled at Airbus Canada’s operations in Mirabel, Quebec.

Known as the “Father of the A220,” Dewar has spent 30 years in the industry, notably 25 years with Bombardier, and has held several key positions in engineering and product development programs and earned numerous awards along the way. These include the Air Transport World (ATW) Aviation Achievement Award for excellence in the airline industry and the naming of the first JetBlue A220 aircraft “Rob Dewar” in recognition for his development of the A220.

“I am touched and humbled by this award, which I share with my team and family, who have inspired me throughout my career,” Dewar said. “It is because of the talented and exceptional people around me that the A220 is today the success it deserves to be. Aviation is a genuine passion of mine, and for decades I have done my best each and every day to influence the industry positively.”

Advertisement

Dewar graduated from McGill University in Montreal with an engineering degree specializing in aerospace structures and combustion. Through his work with numerous schools and institutions, he actively supports and assists the next generation of aviation professionals.

https://livinglegendsofaviation.org