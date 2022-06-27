Canadian manufacturers call for greater support in transition to net zero

OTTAWA – Canadian manufacturers are calling on Ottawa to provide greater support in the form of investments and partnerships to help businesses of all sizes in the transition to net-zero.

A new survey from Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME) reveals that most manufacturers don’t think the federal government is doing enough to help the industry transition to net-zero and remain competitive.

The survey also finds that only one quarter of manufacturers have set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050, and that small- to medium-sized businesses are much less likely to have targets in place compared with bigger companies.

Additionally, 40 per cent of survey respondents feel their company is unprepared when it comes to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. A lack of resources is the most pressing challenge, with 44 per cent of respondents saying so, the study finds.

A successful net-zero strategy, according to the CME, involves supporting emission-reduction investments and the commercialization and production of clean technologies, as well as focusing on the smaller businesses that lack resources and expertise to move toward decarbonization.

