Canuc partnering with M3SH Technologies for IoT equipment distribution

Toronto-based Canuc Resources Corporation announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fredericton, New Brunswick’s M3SH Technologies. In addition to holdings in Mexico and Texas, the junior resource company also has exclusive rights, through a Partnership Agreement with Ioticiti Networks Inc., to sell Industrial IoT applications and infrastructure in the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada and in the State of Texas, USA.

For its part, M3SH manufactures is a privately held OEM affiliated with Ningi Manufacturing Pty (Ltd), a South African technological solution provider to the mining, energy and industrial sectors. Its mining industry applications include wearable worker safety, proximity detection and location monitoring devices; gas, noise, dust and fire detection devices; and sensor rich devices for real time data, environmental condition and safety communication.

The MoU enables M3SH manufactured devices to adopt IIoT technology enabling Canuc to distribute and sell purpose built technological solutions in accordance with the Canuc’s agreement with Ioticiti Networks Inc. Under the MoU, M3SH shall contribute technology solutions enabling Canuc to facilitate applications with mining and extractive industry clients.

“This MoU signals our intent to provide technological IoT solutions to the North American mining markets, and to facilitate the adoption and sales of IIoT products. Partnering with M3SH will help us to expand our IIoT offering in North America,” stated Christopher Berlet, CEO of Canuc.

