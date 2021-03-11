Carbon Engineering launches carbon dioxide removal service

B.C.-based Carbon Engineering (CE) announced the launch of a carbon dioxide removal service that allows customers to purchase CO2 removal using the company’s large-scale DAC technology. As its first customer, Canadian ecommerce company, Shopify, announced it is reserving 10,000 tonnes of permanent carbon removal capacity from a large-scale DAC project. The CO2 removal will be performed by 1PointFive, the U.S. development company currently engineering CE’s first industrial-scale facility that is expected to be operational in 2024.

“Carbon Engineering’s mission has always been to deliver a highly scalable and affordable solution for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” said CE CEO, Steve Oldham. “We’re on the brink of large-scale deployment of our technology and the next critical step is accumulating market interest and securing customers. This new service allows us to do that. It also makes it easy for companies and governments to include permanent carbon removal in their net-zero plans.”

According to the company, CE’s service offers customers the ability to offset emissions by purchasing carbon removal units, each of which represents one metric tonne of carbon dioxide. Customers pre-pay a deposit for their carbon removal units, with the remainder due once the CO2 has been physically removed and independently verified. Carbon removal will be performed by large-scale DAC facilities deployed by 1PointFive in the U.S. and Pale Blue Dot Energy in the UK, the company says.

“DAC combined with permanent storage, through standalone sequestration, will play a critical role in reversing climate change,” said Stacy Kauk, Director of Shopify’s Sustainability Fund. “Shopify is on a mission to make commerce better for everyone, and to help make a low-carbon future a reality.”