Carbon Engineering selected as “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum

Squamish, B.C.-based Carbon Engineering Ltd. has been selected, among hundreds of candidates, as one of The World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Founded by Harvard Professor, David Keith, in 2009, the Canadian clean energy company developed CO2 Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology and is working to deploy industrial-scale facilities that will each capture one million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere each year.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies that are deemed to have a significant impact on business and society. Past recipients of the designation include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

“Being selected to join the community of Technology Pioneers, alongside leading innovators and entrepreneurs, is an honour for CE,” said Carbon Engineering CEO, Steve Oldham. “We are delighted that Direct Air Capture technology is gaining global attention as a feasible, affordable and available climate change solution. CE is proud to be part of this important community working to address global issues and we will use this platform to further our work and vision of making a material impact in the fight against climate change.”

As a Technology Pioneer, CEO Steve Oldham will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. CE will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with policymakers and private sector leaders to help define the global agenda on key issues.

http://wef.ch/techpioneers20

https://carbonengineering.com