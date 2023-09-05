CMTS returns to Toronto September 25th

The Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS) makes its grand return at its new home – the Toronto Congress Centre – from September 25 through 28, 2023. According the show’s producers, the SME, the industrial trade show will features more than 500 suppliers and OEMs with more than 200 cutting-edge new products, plus more than 8,000 manufacturing professionals during the four-day event.

In addition, CMTS will feature more than 50 education sessions thought leaders, including a keynote address (Day 1 @ 9:00 – 10:00am ET) by Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Toronto-based Xaba.ai, that will explore the integration of robotics and industrial AI. In addition, Diane Reko, CEO of Windsor-based Reko International Group Inc., will talk about manufacturing’s pivotal role in Canada and the global landscape.

Day 2 will showcase a thought leadership panel on AI and Industry 5.0, intertwined with sustainability, moderated by Subo Chatterjee from PwC Canada.

Day 3’s morning keynote speaker Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA), will share insights on how Canada can drive the next transportation revolution. This will be followed by a Thought Leadership Panel, “Making the C.A.S.E for Canada,” focusing on battery systems, AI, and more. The panel features Alex Qi, CEO of Pontosense, and Peter Watkins, COO, QA Consultants, and will be moderated by Colin Dhillon, CTO, APMA.

On Day 4, Greta Cutulenco, CEO and co-founder of Kitchener-Ont.-based Acerta, will deliver the keynote followed by a thought leadership panel, “Wonderous Women in Manufacturing,” moderated by Julie Pike, Senior Director of Event Strategy at SME. Panelists include Dr. Mihaela Vlasea, Associate Professor at the University of Waterloo, and Lisa Block, Chief Revenue Officer at Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global.

In addition to the show floor exhibits, CMTS 2023 will also include the following special features:

APMA’s Annual Conference: Co-located with CMTS 2023, the conference (September 26) will include more than 400 attendees, speakers, sponsors and industry leaders, as well as a chance to catch Canada’s first zero-emission electric concept vehicle, Project Arrow.

CTMA Tooling Pavilion: Led by CTMA, the Tooling Pavilion unites Canada’s tooling industry, showcasing the latest developments in tool design, manufacture, repair, robotics, and more.

CWB-EWI Showcase: CWB-EWI, will be presenting live “tele-welding” demonstrations. Tele-welding offers remote guidance and real-time haptic feedback for precise control. A control workstation in booth 547 allows attendees to remotely manage welding processes in booth 429 via stylus feedback, enhancing user control and experience.

MaRS & NGen Discovery District: Engage with Canada’s advanced manufacturing companies, researchers, and organizations exploring transformative projects and solutions in a collaborative space.

