COBOD signs agreement with Ontario-based nidus3D

COBOD announced it has entered a distribution agreement with Ontario-based nidus3D to bring its multi-functional robotic construction 3D printers to Canada. nidus3D recently succeeded in 3D printing Canada’s first multi-unit structure in real concrete using COBOD’s BOD2, the company’s best-selling 3D construction printer.

The project consists of four units each measuring 560 square feet and is the first 3D printed home to obtain permission for occupancy in Canada. The 3D printed homes are expected to be available by Summer 2022.

“The opportunity to work with COBOD, world leader in 3DCP is incredible,” said Ian Arthur, President in nidus3D. “The BOD2 printer is an industry-leading construction printer that outstrips competitors in its versatility, scope, and durability. nidus3D is actively deploying 3D construction printing technology to lower building costs and expand access to resilient, efficient, and sustainable housing while complying with Canadian building standards.”

https://cobod.com

https://nidus3d.com