Cobra Golf unveils fully 3D printed putter

COBRA Golf announced its first fully 3D printed golf club head, the KING Supersport-35 putter. Developed over the past two years in collaboration with HP and Parmatech, the golf club features an intricate lattice structure to optimize weight distribution and deliver the highest-possible moment of inertia (MOI) in a blade shape, the company says.

In addition to the 3D printed design, the KING Supersport-35 Putter features a face insert designed in partnership with SIK Golf, which utilizes their patented Descending Loft Technology (DLT) to create a consistent and accurate roll on every putt.

COBRA Golf said it selected HP due to its metal jet technology which offered a quicker processing time and greater design adaptability. Using the HP’s 3D printers, COBRA’s engineering team created thirty-five different design iterations over the course of eight months.

“HP’s 3D printing technology allows us to utilize a complex lattice structure to remove weight from the center of the putterhead and push significant amounts of weight to the perimeter,” said Miraflor. “ The result is superior MOI levels and massively increased stability and forgiveness. So not only is the 3D production method more consistent but it also allows us to design products in a new and superior way.”

The entire body of the finished putter is printed using 316 stainless steel, and then sintered to bind the metal and form the final head part. During the final step of the manufacturing process, the surfaces of the putter are precision milled using a CNC machine to ensure precise shaping and detail while adding the finishing cosmetic touches.

In addition to the limited edition putter, COBRA says its the first of a multi-year product roadmap with HP and has plans to launch two additional products in 2021 that feature 3D printed technology.

