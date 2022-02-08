Design Engineering

Cummins buys Westport’s stake in natural gas engines joint venture

Venture focuses on design and engineering of natural gas engines for commercial vehicles.

February 8, 2022   The Canadian Press


General
Automotive

VANCOUVER – Cummins Inc. has signed a deal with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. to buy Westport’s stake in a joint venture the companies shared and become the sole owner of the business.

Under the agreement, Cummins will also buy Westport’s interest in the intellectual property of the joint venture, which was worked on natural gas engines, for US$20 million.

Cummins and Westport have also agreed to assess Westport’s hydrogen high pressure direct injection system for potential use on CMI’s hydrogen applications.

The Cummins Westport Inc. joint venture agreement ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

Advertisement

It was focused on designing and engineering natural gas engines for use in commercial vehicles such as buses and trucks.

Vancouver-based Westport makes natural gas, propane and hydrogen components and systems for the automotive industry.
www.cummins.com
https://wfsinc.com

Print this page

Related Stories
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
NASA awards US$531M engineering services contract
De Havilland, ZeroAvia to develop hydrogen-electric engine for Dash 8-400

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*