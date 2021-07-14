Cyberattacks strike more than 40% of manufacturers

According to U.S.-based cybersecurity firm Onclave Networks, more than 40% of manufacturing firms suffering a cyberattack last year. In addition, the company says ransomware attacks have increased 158% increase in North America (62% globally) since 2019.

As a result, the firm recommends manufacturers adopt the Zero Trust Architecture and security guidelines supported by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), the Biden Administration executive order 14028 and National Institute of Standards Technology (NIST) SP 800-207 Cybersecurity Framework.

The goal of a Zero Trust framework deployed in an enterprise is to verify trust in people, devices, systems and networks before engaging/interacting with them – and continuously verify that trust to ensure nothing is compromised. It changes the old saying of ‘trust, but verify’ to ‘never trust, and always verify’ and that any request for network access must be continuously authorized.

“Most of the IT security methods that manufacturers have relied on for years are not designed to identify or protect Operational Technology,” said Onclave Networks CEO, Don Stroberg. “Manufacturers need to be aware that layering IT solutions on top of one another is not adequate protection for these IoT, IIoT and ICS systems and devices.”

