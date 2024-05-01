AVL opens new branch in Mississauga focused on EV sector

AVL TSI Canada, Inc. (AVL), a global mobility technology company for development, simulation, and testing, announced that it is opening a new branch based in Mississauga, Ont. focused on serving Canada’s emerging battery technology and vehicle electrification sectors.

The company stated it will provide state-of-the-art testing equipment and software to large OEMs, universities, and research facilities in Canada to advance battery technology and EV research and development. The portfolio includes systems that provide customers with advanced capabilities for testing all aspects of vehicle electrification, including batteries, inverters, traction motors, and e-axles.

“AVL’s investment in the Canadian market helps move the industry towards its goal of creating smart, clean, and affordable transportation. These dedicated resources allow us to provide superior service and support as well as enhance responsiveness to suppliers, startups, and OEMs alike,” stated Corey Miller, business director of AVL TSI Canada, Inc.

AVL stated that it would help “strengthen the pipeline of Canadian talent” by investing in North America’s EcoCAR EV Challenge and The Battery Workforce Challenge. AVL will provide participants with simulation tools, testing and engineering support for the development of low-emission and electric vehicles.

Source: AVL TSI Canada, Inc.