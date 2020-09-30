D-Wave unveils Leap quantum computing service

Burnaby, BC’s D-Wave Systems Inc. announced its next-generation quantum computing platform, Leap quantum cloud service, is now open for generally availability. The service includes D-Wave’s latest Advantage quantum system, which boasts more than 5000 qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity.

Targeted at business users, the Leap service also includes D-Wave’s new hybrid discrete quadratic model (DQM) solver that it says can run computational problems with up to one million variables. Instead of accepting problems with only binary variables (0 or 1), the DQM solver uses other variable sets (e.g. integers from 1 to 500, or red, yellow and blue), which expands the types of problems that can run on the quantum computer, the company says.

Beyond new hardware and software, the company also announced D-Wave Launch, a jump-start program designed to help businesses that want to get started building hybrid quantum applications but need additional support. The program provides support to help identify the best applications and to translate businesses’ problems into hybrid quantum applications.

www.dwavesys.com