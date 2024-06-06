Dalton invests in ‘bespoke’ robotic powder-filling line

Toronto-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company Dalton Pharma Services has commissioned the U.K.’s 3P innovation to design and construct a fully automated, high-speed aseptic powder filling line to expedite the delivery of drugs to market.

This investment expands the collaboration between the two organizations and helps Dalton to meet its current and future business needs.

“Due to increasing customer demand, we needed to further enhance our competencies in speed, quality and flexibility,” Dalton president Jixing Wang said. “Having maximized our capacity in aseptic powder fill/finish, we sought innovative technology to support our growth. This investment will reinforce Dalton’s market position as a leading partner in aseptic powder filling.”

Dalton identified the Robotic Fill-Finish (RFF) Cell from 3P as an ideal solution based on the feasibility studies of several difficult to handle powders. Other factors of consideration included the increased sterility assurance, reduced risk of product failure and enhanced compliance with Annex 1. The RFF Cell also enables Dalton to address larger segments of the pharmaceutical market and serve customers with greater global patient populations.

The new system comprises fully integrated isolators with multiple linked process chambers that have been designed to provide a compact integrated solution for ready-to-use tubs. Benefiting from six chambers, filling, stoppering, capping and crimping will all be done automatically.

“What’s unique about this project,” said Nick Brooks, managing director at 3P innovation, “is that the line has been built from the ground up with Annex 1 compliance in mind. We are not just updating legacy equipment, here; this is a bespoke creation.”

The result is a compact, fully contained unit that enables super-fast site integration with zero civil structural work required to install the unit into existing cleanroom environments.