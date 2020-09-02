Dash 8-400 first regional aircraft to meet stringent noise standards

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada announced that its Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft has been recertified to meet the latest noise emission standards set by ICAO Chapter 14, making it the first regional aircraft to achieve the certification. Equivalent to FAA Stage 5, the ICAO noise limits standard takes effect after December 31, 2020 for all new subsonic jet and propeller-driven aircraft.

To meet the standard, the Dash 8-400 aircraft features swept, six-bladed Dowty propellers on Pratt & Whitney Canada PW150A engines. To quiet the cabin interior, the aircraft also features a proprietary Active Noise and Vibration Suppression (ANVS) system that reduces the propeller noise level inside the aircraft.

“Our fleet, of more than 600 aircraft delivered, will derive the benefit of the recertification,” said Robert Mobilio, De Havilland Canada’s VP, Engineering and Quality,” and will have the ability to access noise sensitive airports with fewer limitations and lower noise-related charges without the need for product change to meet ICAO Chapter 14 requirements.”

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited is owned by Longview Aviation Capital Corp., a portfolio manager of long-term Canadian aerospace investments, which acquired the entire Dash 8 program and in-production Q400 program from Bombardier Inc. in June 2019.

https://dehavilland.com