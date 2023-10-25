De Havilland Canada announces partnership with Universal Avionics

Aerospace company say MC2 and ADS acquisition will add to De Havilland Canada’s expertise in avionics upgrade services.

De Havilland Canada announced it has selected Universal Avionics as lead supplier of integrated flight decks for De Havilland Canada’s CL-215T and CL-415 firefighting aircraft. The Universal Avionics flight deck system will support aerial firefighting operations with flight display, flight management, data communication, and connectivity systems.

According to the company, the flight deck upgrade will increase the functionality and effectiveness of its firefighting aircraft family, which will now feature Universal Avionics’ navigational instruments for enhanced safety and improved situational awareness.

In addition, De Havilland Canada announce the purchase of Mid-Canada Mod Center (MC2) and Avionics Design Services (ADS), which have worked on Universal Avionics installations, upgrades, and modifications for decades. The company says the MC2 and ADS acquisition will add to De Havilland Canada’s expertise in avionics upgrade services for both commercial and business aircraft.

They are also a Transport Canada Design Approval Organization that develops Supplemental Type Certificates and Repair Design Approvals for MC2 and ADS and its customers. De Havilland Canada says MC2 and ADS’ leadership team will remain in place, and the company will operate as a subsidiary of De Havilland Canada.

