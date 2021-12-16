De Havilland, ZeroAvia to develop hydrogen-electric engine for Dash 8-400
U.S./UK-based firm looks to have its 2MW+ powertrain ready for commercial operations by 2024.
The companies also say they intend to work together on a service bulletin for the Dash 8-400 type certificate offering ZeroAvia’s 2MW+ powertrain hydrogen-electric engine as a line-fit option for new aircraft, as well as developing an OEM-approved retrofit program for in-service aircraft.
As part of the program, ZeroAvia will develop a flight demonstrator using a Dash 8-400 aircraft to aid certification and showcase the operational and commercial potential of the engine. The intention is to identify a suitable existing route utilizing the aircraft and aim for entry into service within the next five years. ZeroAvia and De Havilland Canada intend to jointly market aircraft powered by the hydrogen-electric engines to operators with power-by-the-hour (PBH) support.
Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia says it has secured experimental certificates for two prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed flight test milestones and is on track for initial commercial operations of its technology in 2024.
