Deloitte Canada outlines plan to scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Canada

Report presents roadmap for hard-to-decarbonize industry to meet its climate targets.

For Canada to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a Deloitte Canada report argues, it needs to begin decarbonizing its economy quickly, particularly hard-to-decarbonize industries like aviation. The report – Reaching cruising altitude: A plan for scaling sustainable aviation fuel in Canada – advocates the production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as the key step in that effort.

Based on interviews, surveys, and workshops with aviation and clean fuel industry leaders, the report states that Canada is well positioned to lead in the production of clean fuels but will need to introduce measures to accelerate its adoption.

“The good news is that SAF is compatible with current aircraft and infrastructure and can substantially lower the life-cycle carbon emissions of aviation fuel,” says Andrew Pau, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte Canada. “If Canadians do not find ways to scale the supply and uptake of SAF now, the aviation sector’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions will continue to grow and will cost Canadians more – in effort and impact – in the future.”

To increase the supply and uptake of SAF, the report proposes a number of measures, including establishing a lead agency responsible for coordinating a multi-agency government task force composed of expertise in aviation, clean fuel, innovation and investment. In addition, report advocates for industry partnerships, the development SAF-specific policies and early voluntary SAF procurement and agreement from public and private sectors.

Advertisement

Contributors to the report included SAF advocates (e.g. C-SAF, SAF+ Consortium, Advanced Biofuels Canada), oil companies (Shell Canada, Suncor, Irving Oil), aircraft makers (e.g. Airbus, Bombardier), Airlines (e.g. Air Canada, WestJet) and government agencies (e.g. NRC, Environment Canada, Transport Canada), among others. The full report is available from the company’s website.

www.deloitte.ca