Desktop Metal launches large-format robotic system to 3D print sand castings
ExOne S-Max Flex binder jetting system offers build box up to 4700 x 1000 x 1000mm.
Additive Manufacturing Aerospace Automotive
The system, the company says, combines Desktop Metal SPJ technology with the sand printing expertise of ExOne (acquired by Desktop Metal in 2021). It employs a binder jetting process, in which an industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of sand particles creating a solid part one layer at a time. ExOne S-Max Flex prints standard silica sand with furan binders and delivers final parts with dimensional accuracy of +/- 0.5mm at a build rate up to 115 l/h.
The system uses an industrial robot paired with a new end effector printhead to deposit binder into a 1900 x 1000 x 1000mm (74 x 39 x 39 in) telescoping build box. Additional build box sizes are available up to 4700 x 1000 x 1000mm (185 x 39 x 39 in), with taller versions available up to 1000 x 2500 x 2400mm (39 x 98 x 94 in).
www.exone.com
Advertisement
Print this page