DHL, Locus Robotics partner to deploy 5,000 autonomous mobile robots

DHL Supply Chain announced an expansion of its partnership with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) provider, Locus Robotics, to deploy 5,000 Locus Origin AMRs across its global network of warehouses and distribution centers, representing the industry’s largest AMR deal to date.

“An idea is only a good idea if it can scale,” said DHL Supply Chain CEO, Oscar de Bok. “The flexibility and scalability of the Locus solution has been instrumental in helping us meet the evolving demands of the e-commerce landscape and leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize our operations and deliver an even better experience for our customers.”

DHL says it has surpassed more than 250 million units picked using the LocusOne solution across its global sites. The deployment of the new LocusBots is expected to be fully integrated into DHL Supply Chain’s operations by the end of the year.

https://locusrobotics.com

www.dhl.com