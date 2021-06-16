Design Engineering

Dive Technologies to build AUV for Kraken Robotics fleet

DIVE-LD autonomous vehicle designed for deep subsea infrastructure inspections.

June 15, 2021   by DE Staff


Dive Technologies’ DIVE-LD underwater autonomous vehicle. (Photo credit: Dive Technologies, Inc.)

Dive Technologies, Inc. announced it will build a commercial autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for Kraken Robotics. The AUV, called the DIVE-LD, will be designed for deep subsea cable and infrastructure inspections and geophysical surveys and outfitted with a unique survey sensor.

Founded in 2018, Dive Technologies designs, develops and deploys autonomous underwater vehicles for large-scale commercial and defense data collection.

“Working together with Dive Technologies on this build and custom sensor suite has been an amazing experience and we’re excited to get the vehicle into the ocean and collecting data later this year,” says Kraken Robotics COO, Greg Reid. “Dive’s ability to rapidly integrate and configure their AUV to meet our needs with technologies such as a Multi-Spectral Synthetic Aperture Sonar and SeaVision 3D Laser imager is incredible and speaks volumes to the flexibility of their architecture.”
www.divetechnologies.com
https://krakenrobotics.com

