Drone Delivery Canada awarded funding from DAIR Green Fund

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (DDC) announced it has been awarded a grant of up to $75,000 in funding from the Downsview Aerospace Innovation and Research (DAIR) Green Fund for its clean energy drone delivery solution.

Funded by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the DAIR Green Fund provides financial support for collaborative projects that demonstrate an impact on the future of aerospace through sustainable and green aviation technologies and solutions.

Selected as one of eight funding winners, DDC says the funds to be applied to operating costs for its Care by Air project as well as costs associated with regulatory approvals required to progress towards beyond visual line of sight operations, which allow for the operation of more complex routes with less human resources, the company says.

https://dronedeliverycanada.com