Eclipse Foundation announces Sparkplug as international standard
Foundation says it will continue to oversee ISO/IEC 20237 standard and submit future revisions.
Going forward, the Sparkplug specification will also be known as ISO/IEC 20237, although the Eclipse Foundation says it will continue to maintain the specification and intends to submit future revisions. In addition, the Sparkplug Working Group says it is launching a product compatibility program to maintain interoperability.
Sparkplug is an open OT software specification for how Edge of Network (EoN) gateways or native MQTT-enabled devices and applications communicate bi-directionally within an MQTT infrastructure. Sparkplug 3.0 is the latest update, released in early 2023, to the more widely recognized Sparkplug B specification.
By design, the MQTT specification doesn’t dictate a topic namespace or any payload encoding, but that can inhibit interoperability. To address that, Sparkplug adds to MQTT by defining an OT-centric topic namespace and payload definition within an MQTT infrastructure. It also defines MQTT session state management required by real-time SCADA systems.
