Design Engineering

Electra inks deal with Glencore to produce EV battery-grade cobalt

Deal part of Toronto firm’s objective to become first North American cobalt sulfate refinery.

January 4, 2022   The Canadian Press


General
Materials
Sustainability
Automotive
Energy

Electra Battery Materials hopes to turn its northern Ontario facility into the first battery-grade cobalt refinery in North America.
(Photo credit: Electra Battery Materials Corp.)

TORONTO – Electra Battery Materials Corp. says it has signed a five-year cobalt tolling contract with mining giant Glencore to produce a low carbon, battery grade cobalt product for the electric vehicle market.

The Toronto-based company says it also amended its previous five-year cobalt hydroxide feed purchase agreement with Glencore.

Electra (formerly First Cobalt) says the Canadian-made cobalt sulfate will be marketed as a premium product that is sustainably mined and refined with renewable hydroelectric power.

It says its battery-grade cobalt sulfate is expected to command a premium above normal market prices, with production slated to begin in late 2022.

Advertisement

Trent Mell, Electra’s chief executive officer, says the deal with the world’s largest cobalt miner is a validation of the company’s strategy.

He says partnering with Glencore will establish the company’s traceable and low carbon cobalt sulfate product as a premium brand in the electric vehicle market.

The deal is part of Electra’s objective to establish a North American low-carbon battery materials park in northern Ontario that will include battery-grade nickel and cobalt refining, battery recycling and precursor manufacturing.
https://electrabmc.com/
www.glencore.com

Print this page

Related Stories
GM venture to build North American battery chemical plant
Ford plans to develop and produce its own EV batteries
Canada, Quebec make $100M investment in EV battery assembly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*