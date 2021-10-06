ElectraMeccanica begins commercial deliveries of SOLO EV

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., the B.C.-based designer and manufacturer of the single-seat SOLO electric vehicle, announced it has begun its first commercial deliveries, during an event at is Los Angeles service and pre-delivery inspection facility.Initial deliveries were provided to early consumer reservation holders and the first fleet customers, including Skechers USA, Faction Technology, Cyber Yogurt and the Southern California Ruby’s Diner franchisee.

ElectraMeccanica says it will continue to ramp up production of the SOLO via manufacturing partner, Zongshen Industrial Group, while continuing work on the company’s U.S. Assembly and Engineering Technical Center in Mesa, Arizona. The EV maker says the production facility remains on track to finish construction by the summer 2022, at which time it be able to manufacture up to 20,000 vehicles per year.

“The initial customer deliveries of our flagship SOLO EV marks a transformational milestone not only for ElectraMeccanica, but for the future of the electric vehicle industry,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO of ElectraMeccanica. “As the first production SOLOs hit the road, I was reminded that bringing a revolutionary, production-ready EV to market is no small feat – particularly one as unique and differentiated as our three-wheeled, single-seat SOLO. As we look ahead, we will continue to ramp production to meet the ever-growing demands for right-sized EVs with a practical everyday use and helping to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

