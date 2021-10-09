Electromate named to 2021 list of best workplaces in Ontario

Electromate Inc. has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Ontario. Compiled by research and management consultancy firm, The Great Place to Work Institute Canada, the annual list is based on surveys conducted with employees from hundreds of organizations across Canada. According to the research firm, its data has a 90% confidence (+/- 5%).

In addition to its reputation as a source automation and motion control components and systems, Electromate was lauded for its summer co-share days perq, monthly team building lunches and management team coaching program.

“Electromate is thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” said Electromate founder and president, Warren Osak. “Creating a ‘Great Place to Work’ has been pivotal in driving our employee satisfaction and engagement, which has directly resulted in driving customer satisfaction and revenue.”

Other Ontario-based industrial companies to make this year’s list include manufacturing automation firm, JMP Solutions; process automation supplier, Lakeside Process Controls; and electrical wholesaler, City Electric Supply.

www.electromate.com

www.greatplacetowork.ca