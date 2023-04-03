Electromate partners with Spin Robotics

Industrial products distributor, Electromate Inc., announced it has entered a partnership with Danish of cobot accessories manufacturer, Spin Robotics. According to the company, the deal will bring Spin Robotics’ screwdriving solutions to the Canadian market.

Spin Robotics offers a range of cobot screwdriving solutions designed to integrate with Universal Robots’ cobots. Their solutions include end-of-arm tooling for screwdriving, as well as control software to program and configure their cobots for screwdriving applications.

Spin Robotics’ SD70 package, for example, includes a screwdriving tool, control box and software and is designed for use with Universal Robots’ UR3, UR5, and UR10 cobots. It is designed for applications including assembly, packaging and material handling.

Similarly, its SD35 package includes a screwdriving tool, control box, and software, for the same UR cobots but is designed for applications that require a more compact and lightweight solution, such as electronics assembly and medical device manufacturing.

Both packages feature high precision and repeatability and are designed to be easy to install and use, the company says. The packages also include safety features, such as torque and force monitoring, to ensure safe operation in industrial environments.

