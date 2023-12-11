Emerson chosen as supplier by Korea’s largest EV battery recycler

Emerson announced it has been selected by South Korea’s SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd. to provide automation solutions at the newest of three lithium-ion recycling plants located at SungEel’s Hydro Center complex in Gunsan, South Korea. The battery recycling company says its aim is to establish a stable supply of battery materials for electric vehicles.

SungEel HiTech operates nine battery recycling facilities globally, including a recycling park for collection and pretreatment and a hydrometallurgical battery material production facility at the Gunsan Hydro Center. According to the company, its upcoming third Hydro Center plant will be triple the size of the first two, and have production capacity to supply raw materials for approximately 400,000 electric vehicles each year.

“As the battery recycling market continues to grow, the significance of automation solutions to improve productivity and process efficiency is increasingly apparent,” said ChenFai Chung, vice president and general manager for Emerson in North Asia. “We are proud to work with an innovative leader like SungEel HiTech to contribute to the advancement of battery recycling technology.”

For its part, Emerson says it will supply instrumentation and valve solutions for the proprietary hydrometallurgical processes SungEel HiTech uses. The package will include a variety of flow, level, pressure and pH sensors and transmitters, as well as control valves.

www.emerson.com