Engineers Canada appoints new CEO

Engineers Canada has appointed Philip Rizcallah, P.Eng., as the organization’s next chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 6, 2024. Rizcallah succeeds Gerard McDonald, who will be retiring after six years of service to the association.

Rizcallah has been a transformative voice in the public service for over three decades. Most recently he served as CEO and deputy head of Accessibility Standards Canada, and prior to that led teams at the National Research Council of Canada as both program director and director for the Building Regulations Resource Unit.

“I’m very excited to join the Engineers Canada team,” Rizcallah says. “The organization is a leading voice for the profession in Canada, and they’re an example for how collaboration is central to ensuring engineering continues to tackle the most challenging problems facing Canada and the world.”

Licensed as an engineer in the province of Ontario, Rizcallah holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and a Bachelor of Science, Honours Mathematics from Dalhousie University.