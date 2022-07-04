Epson Robots signs Ontario distributor

Epson Robots announced that Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd (AM&C) has become an official distributor of Epson Robots automation solutions. The Canadian distributor now offers Epson’s full line including its SCARA portfolio, as well as its 6-Axis and All-in-One robots.

“Over the last two and a half years, we’ve seen many businesses struggle due to lack of labor and have looked for automated robotic solutions to help fill that gap, particularly with small parts assembly which can be quite tedious,” said Dave Lawson, president, Advanced Motion & Controls Ltd. “Epson brings the ability to marry technologies like parts feeding, vision control and high-speed, high-performance robotics so we can quickly and easily help customers in this area.”

AM&C began as a fluid power-based company in 1986 and has since expanded to provide solutions in electric, pneumatic, robotic and mechanical systems. In addition to serving automotive customers in Ontario, AM&C also services a wide range of industries in Quebec, including medical, packaging and aviation.

www.advancedmotion.com