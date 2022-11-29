Equispheres develops non-explosible aluminum feedstock

Ottawa-based materials technology company, Equispheres Inc., announced it has developed a non-explosible aluminum alloy feedstock for additive manufacturing (AM), called NexP-1.

According to the company, NExP-1 produce high-quality aluminum parts at high throughput rates, but is dust-free and non-explosible per ASTM E1226, Standard Test Method for Explosibility of Dust Clouds. It is also non-combustible, per the UN Manual of Tests and Criteria, Part 3, Subsection 33.2.1. for flammable solids.

“We have achieved these key safety properties without altering the quality of our material nor the chemical composition. In printing, this material performs just as well as our other aluminum powders,” says Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President – Product & Strategy for Equispheres. “It would almost be inaccurate to even call this a powder. It is almost totally free of dust; it flows like water and it is easy to clean off of equipment surfaces. It is a completely unique printing media for production additive manufacturing.”

The material is currently available in AlSi10Mg. Equispheres says it has developed recommended parameters for printing the new material, targeting several end-use applications

https://equispheres.com