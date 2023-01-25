Exco Technologies hit by cybersecurity incident at three factories

TORONTO – Exco Technologies Ltd. says three of its factories have been hit by what it is calling a cybersecurity incident.

The Markham, Ontario-based company’s Automotive Solutions Group designs, develop and manufactures automotive interior trim components, while its Large Mould, Extrusion and Castool groups design, develop and manufacture die-casting and extrusion tooling and equipment. The affected facilities are within the company’s large mould group, the company says.

Exco says it has taken steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to the company’s data and operations and that it is in the process of bringing the systems it temporarily disabled back online.

It expects operations to be substantially restored over the next two weeks. The company says shipments to customers have not and are not expected to be materially interrupted.

